Former Watford winger Andre Carrillo has hit out at his former club and said that he is much happier in his playing career now.

The Peruvian international featured for the Hornets on loan during the 2017/18 season, scoring just twice in 30 appearances.

Things didn’t work out for the 29-year old in England, and following his spell with Watford, Carrillo was loaned out to Saudi team Al-Hilal, before joining them permanently in July 2019.

In his first season with the Saudi club, he helped them to lift the AFC Champions League, which is the Asian version of the very popular Champions League.

Speaking to a Peruvian website (via the Watford Observer), Carrillo said that he is enjoying competing for silverware, something he did not experience at Watford.

He said: “I am happy here, any player has to be in a place where they are happy, where they play. I’m happy; I win titles. I’m very happy here.”

“Maybe in Portugal, I was also doing well. I played for important teams. In England, the first six months, I played a lot, but the other six not so much. Watford was a small team, and they fight not to be relegated. I prefer to play in a big team that fights for titles.”

Although I am sure many Watford fans won’t be too upset at a player who only featured for one season calling them a small club, hearing former players talk about your club is never a nice feeling, and there will be people who are angry with Carrillo’s comments.