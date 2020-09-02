Sheffield Wednesday have today confirmed the signing of former Huddersfield Town attacker Elias Kachunga, who joins the club on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Kachunga is the fourth new arrival at Hillsborough this summer after Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Chey Dunkley and Izzy Brown all joined the club.

Kachunga moved to Huddersfield back in 2016 and was part of the Terriers’ team that shocked everyone to earn promotion to the Premier League.

The 28-year old spent the first half of his career in Germany, the country of his birth, playing for teams such as Borussia Monchengladbach, Hertha BSC and Paderborn.

Despite representing Germany at youth level early on in his career, Kachunga opted to play for the Democratic Republic of Congo’s senior national team, making his debut in March 2017.

Following confirmation of his signing, Sheffield Wednesday fans took to Twitter to share their feelings.

Here is a look at what some of them had to say:

For @htafc promotion to the Premier season our new striker Kachunga scored 13 goals in 42, since promotion he's scored 4 goals in 75 with 3 of those goals coming last season in 37 matches, 28 years old. In the @SkyBetChamp he averages 1 goal every 5 similar return to Nuhiu.#swfc — Vital Wednesday (@VitalWednesday) September 2, 2020

As is the case with most transfers now, fans are quick to look at stats and see what they can expect from a new player.

#swfc surprising us all with Elias Kachunga, still expected to see Windass aswell today from what I’ve read. Slowly gathering a decent set of attacking options ready for the restart, lovely stuff — Joseph Staniforth (@JStaniforth_) September 2, 2020

This one came as a surprise to many Sheffield Wednesday fans.

Rhodes windass and Kachunga to get us the goals to stay up ? For me no ! Another forward needed desperately. In any one else’s team those 3 are nothing but squad players which is what we needed let’s hope that’s all they are. — Caulkett (@Caulkett92) September 2, 2020

Even with the addition of Kachunga, this fan does not think that the Owls have enough quality in their attacking line-up.

Another shrewd piece of business. Kachunga has a point to prove but knows the area and Izzy Brown which is a promising start. Offers some dynamism up front which is in short supply at the moment too. #SWFC — Elliott Jackson (@_ElliottJackson) September 2, 2020

The signing of Kachunga is a “shrewd piece of business,” according to this fan.

Kachunga at Wednesday is gut wrenching to me, I wanted him to at least not play for another championship team but to play for them and see him in another teams blue and white makes me want to cry — Angry Berry (@Berrrrrrrrry) September 2, 2020

We thought we’d add this one in at the end to potentially cheer up any Sheffield Wednesday fans who aren’t too pleased with their latest signing!