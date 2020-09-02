Sheffield Wednesday have today confirmed the signing of former Huddersfield Town attacker Elias Kachunga, who joins the club on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Kachunga is the fourth new arrival at Hillsborough this summer after Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Chey Dunkley and Izzy Brown all joined the club.

Kachunga moved to Huddersfield back in 2016 and was part of the Terriers’ team that shocked everyone to earn promotion to the Premier League.

The 28-year old spent the first half of his career in Germany, the country of his birth, playing for teams such as Borussia Monchengladbach, Hertha BSC and Paderborn.

Despite representing Germany at youth level early on in his career, Kachunga opted to play for the Democratic Republic of Congo’s senior national team,  making his debut in March 2017.

Following confirmation of his signing, Sheffield Wednesday fans took to Twitter to share their feelings.

Here is a look at what some of them had to say:

As is the case with most transfers now, fans are quick to look at stats and see what they can expect from a new player.

This one came as a surprise to many Sheffield Wednesday fans.

Even with the addition of Kachunga, this fan does not think that the Owls have enough quality in their attacking line-up.

The signing of Kachunga is a “shrewd piece of business,” according to this fan.

We thought we’d add this one in at the end to potentially cheer up any Sheffield Wednesday fans who aren’t too pleased with their latest signing!

