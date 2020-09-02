Sky Bet Championship side Queens Park Rangers have shown an interest in signing 22-year old winger Nathan Holland on loan from West Ham United.

A West Ham insider has confirmed that QPR are among a number of clubs who are interested in taking Holland on loan for a year, but they face stiff competition, including a number of Premier League clubs.

Top flight teams Brighton and Burnley have got Holland on their radar, while recently relegated Bournemouth are also reported to be interested.

Holland spent the second half of last season on loan at Sky Bet League One club Oxford United, helping them to reach the Play-Off Final, where they were beaten by Wycombe Wanderers.

During his time with the third tier club, Holland also managed to find the back of the net in an FA Cup match with Premier League side Newcastle United.

Holland has featured for the West Ham United first team, making his Premier League debut for the club back in December in a match away at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It remains to be seen whether or not West Ham United will decide to loan Holland out, or whether or not he is part of David Moyes’ first team plans for the new Premier League season.

The feeling among Hammers supporters is that Holland is not quite ready for first team football at the London Stadium, and that a loan move for another year could well benefit him and the club in the long run.