Earlier today, the72 reported that Watford had set their sights on Swansea City captain Matt Grimes as a potential replacement for Abdoulaye Doucoure, who looks set to leave the club this summer.

Following Watford’s relegation from the Premier League, a number of their first team players were linked with moves away from the club, and Doucoure was the first name that people expected to depart after two excellent seasons in the top flight.

Everton currently look favourites to secure his signature, but Ligue 1 side AS Monaco have also reportedly shown interest in the French midfielder.

Although it is something that Watford fans expected, losing Doucoure will leave a big hole in their team, and reports suggest that Swansea captain Matt Grimes is the man who they have eyed as Doucoure’s replacement.

  Brighton, Leeds United and Aston Villa target 'expected' to leave Brentford

Grimes was a key part of the Swansea team that reached the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs last season, and his departure could be a difficult one for Swans fans to take.

Here is a look at how some of them reacted on Twitter when the rumours first began to surface:

It seems as if this supporter would be a little bit salty if Grimes was to leave the club…

This Swansea fan on the other hand would be willing to make the journey from South Wales to Greater London himself if the club get £10 million for their midfielder.

It’s quite clear that this Swansea supporter is a huge fan of Grimes and doesn’t want to see him leave.

Watford fans will be hoping that Bayern Munich don’t make a late bid for Grimes…

  Blackpool sign ex-Birmingham City starlet - Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough previously linked