Earlier today, the72 reported that Watford had set their sights on Swansea City captain Matt Grimes as a potential replacement for Abdoulaye Doucoure, who looks set to leave the club this summer.

Following Watford’s relegation from the Premier League, a number of their first team players were linked with moves away from the club, and Doucoure was the first name that people expected to depart after two excellent seasons in the top flight.

Everton currently look favourites to secure his signature, but Ligue 1 side AS Monaco have also reportedly shown interest in the French midfielder.

Although it is something that Watford fans expected, losing Doucoure will leave a big hole in their team, and reports suggest that Swansea captain Matt Grimes is the man who they have eyed as Doucoure’s replacement.

Grimes was a key part of the Swansea team that reached the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs last season, and his departure could be a difficult one for Swans fans to take.

Here is a look at how some of them reacted on Twitter when the rumours first began to surface:

Realistically if Matt Grimes leaves I will not wish him well. I hope he sees this tweet and cries himself to sleep. Huge downgrade. No point in leaving unless you want to stay in the championship forever… actually not forever as they will be relegated to League 1 #WatfordFC — Finn🦢 (@SCFC__FINN) September 2, 2020

It seems as if this supporter would be a little bit salty if Grimes was to leave the club…

10 million for Matt Grimes? I’d drive him there myself! — Luke Keogh (@lgkeogh) September 2, 2020

This Swansea fan on the other hand would be willing to make the journey from South Wales to Greater London himself if the club get £10 million for their midfielder.

Matt Grimes leaving is going to cause my heart to break and I'm not ready for it — KB (@potassium_boron) September 2, 2020

It’s quite clear that this Swansea supporter is a huge fan of Grimes and doesn’t want to see him leave.

like i genuinely believe matt grimes fits into every single side in world football, and we’re about to see him for 9 fucking million british pounds. i hate my club sometimes — jack jenkins🦢 (@scfcJenkins) September 2, 2020

Watford fans will be hoping that Bayern Munich don’t make a late bid for Grimes…