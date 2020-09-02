Speaking to Norway Today, Bournemouth striker Josh King touches on his future with the relegated club as he prepares for two international games back in Norway.

Norwegian striker King joined Bournemouth at the start of the summer transfer window in 2015, signing on a free transfer from Blackburn Rovers after coming to prominence in the youth set-up at Manchester United. Indeed, he nearly ended up back there last season but the two clubs were unable to agree a fee to seal the deal.

Since joining Bournemouth, King has made 170 appearances, scoring 50 goals and creating 17 assists. Last season, the 28-year-old made 26 appearances, scoring 6 goals and laying on 4 assists.

Since relegation from the Premier League, it has become clear that King’s future is unlikely to be at the Vitality Stadium. Spurs are a side who are said to have been in talks over a move for him, at least according to a segment on a recent talkSPORT Breakfast show.

On his future, King is not willing to open up too much. Speaking about this, King simply said:

“I am at the national team training and focusing on these two matches. I do not know what will happen in the future. Now my focus is on the national team and the matches on Friday and Monday. I will not comment anymore and try to make headlines. I am in the situation I am in.“

Much has been said of his absence from Bournemouth, who returned to training on August 17. The 46-cap international simply said:

“It did not make any sense for me to go back to England and be in quarantine, and then come here and be in quarantine. I also had a baby in April that I had not seen in ten weeks, so I was allowed to stay Norway.“

So, for now, Josh King’s future is up in the air and a little obscure. That obscurity should hopefully change and become more clear in the coming weeks.

Will Josh King be a Bournemouth player when the Championship season kicks off?