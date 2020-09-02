Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson is expected to leave the club in the near future, with several Premier League clubs rumoured to be interested in the front man.

Chronicle Live have reported that Wilson’s representatives have said they do not expect the 28-year old striker to remain on the South Coast for much longer, with Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur all reported to be interested in securing his signature.

Wilson has been one of the main men for Bournemouth for the last few years, but rumours about his future began to appear after the club were relegated back to the Sky Bet Championship.

The Bournemouth striker only found the back of the net eight times last season, but hit 14 in the 2018/19 season.

Overall in his Premier League career, Wilson has played 126 times, scoring 41 goals and assisting 12 for his team mates.

Aston Villa are the current favourites to sign the Coventry born striker, but reports that he could be set to leave in the next few days may spark Newcastle United into life as they look for someone to lead the line for them in the Premier League.

Wilson came through the youth set-up at his hometown club, before joining Bournemouth in 2014 for a fee believed to be in the region of £3 million.

His first season with the Cherries was a huge success, as he helped guide the club to promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history.

Wilson’s form in recent years did earn him a call-up to the England squad back in 2018, and he scored on his debut in a friendly international with USA.