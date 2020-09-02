Aston Villa are set to announce the signing of Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash in the coming days after a fee of somewhere in the region of £16 million was agreed between the two clubs.

John Percy of the Telegraph tweeted earlier today, confirming that Cash was set to have a medical with the Premier League side before becoming their first signing of the summer.

Cash has been linked with a move away from Nottingham Forest for a while now, and the club did well to hold onto him in January, but even the most optimistic Forest supporters knew that he was set to leave this summer.

Although the club haven’t officially announced anything, the reporting from senior journalists has led Nottingham Forest fans to take to Twitter to share their feelings on Cash’s imminent departure.

Here is a look at what some of them have had to say:

Although this supporter is disappointed to see Cash leave the club, he understands the financial benefits of the deal.

Several Forest fans are sending well wishes to the right-sided defender ahead of his move to the Premier League.

There is no doubt that the Nottingham Forest faithful will be monitoring Matty Cash in the top flight next season, and this one might even stick him in his Fantasy Premier League team!

It is clear to see that the majority of supporters agree that a fee of £16 million is an excellent bit of business for Cash.

However some fans have already turned their attention to the new season…

