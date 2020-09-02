Aston Villa are set to announce the signing of Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash in the coming days after a fee of somewhere in the region of £16 million was agreed between the two clubs.

John Percy of the Telegraph tweeted earlier today, confirming that Cash was set to have a medical with the Premier League side before becoming their first signing of the summer.

Cash has been linked with a move away from Nottingham Forest for a while now, and the club did well to hold onto him in January, but even the most optimistic Forest supporters knew that he was set to leave this summer.

Although the club haven’t officially announced anything, the reporting from senior journalists has led Nottingham Forest fans to take to Twitter to share their feelings on Cash’s imminent departure.

Here is a look at what some of them have had to say:

Sad to see cash go but 16m is a great piece of business hopefully we can reinvest the money in to our promotion push so #nffc don't have to keep selling player every season — Ashley 🔴🇬🇧⚪ (@Iam2phenomenal) September 2, 2020

Although this supporter is disappointed to see Cash leave the club, he understands the financial benefits of the deal.

Can’t knock Cash at all. Seeing nothing but positive messages to him, just shows how highly regarded he is at #nffc Wish him nothing but the best at #avfc and hopefully we can reinvest some of that money to improve further. — UTR (@NFFCHQ) September 2, 2020

Several Forest fans are sending well wishes to the right-sided defender ahead of his move to the Premier League.

£16m for Matty Cash is a great deal for @NFFC. Let's hope a large chunk of that is reinvested in the squad for this season. I might chuck Cashy in my @fpl team too if the price is right! #NFFC — Ben Marshall (@Ben_Marshall84) September 2, 2020

There is no doubt that the Nottingham Forest faithful will be monitoring Matty Cash in the top flight next season, and this one might even stick him in his Fantasy Premier League team!

Cash outstanding but you can’t argue with 16 million. That’s mega money for someone that’s been good for one season. Before that he was a fringe player. Wish him all the best and good luck in the prem. Let’s hope we re invest. #NFFC — M (@redmannffc83) September 2, 2020

It is clear to see that the majority of supporters agree that a fee of £16 million is an excellent bit of business for Cash.

So with the impending departure of Matty Cash what is the clubs aim for next season?. #NFFC — Paul Elliott (@Puds1970) September 2, 2020

However some fans have already turned their attention to the new season…