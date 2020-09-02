Sky Bet Championship side Bristol City are monitoring Liverpool’s young defender Nat Phillips very closely after it was announced that he would be leaving the Premier League champions on a permanent transfer this summer.

James Pearce, The Athletic UK’s Liverpool FC representative, confirmed today that Phillips was a transfer target for new Bristol City boss Dean Holden as he prepares his side for the new Championship season.

The 23-year old central defender has been at Liverpool since joining back in 2016, but has only made one first team appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

That appearance came in Liverpool’s victory over local rivals Everton in an FA Cup third round match in January of this year.

He was part of the first team squad on several occassions, and was an unnamed substitute for Liverpool’s famous Champions League Final victory over Tottenham Hotspur back in 2019.

Phillips has been unable to break into Liverpool’s first team and after his loan spell at German side Stuttgart ended in May, he has been told he is free to leave the club and pursue first team football elsewhere.

Despite his lack of experience, Phillips could be a very astute signing for Bristol City and Dean Holden.

He helped guide Stuttgart back to the top flight of German football this season, showing his ability to be part of a promotion winning squad, something that would make him a valuable member of any Sky Bet Championship team.