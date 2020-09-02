Sheffield Wednesday are set to rival Cardiff City in pursuit of a loan deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ young defender Dion Sanderson.

Yorkshire Live have today reported that the Owls are extremely interested in securing Sanderson’s signature but face competition from Cardiff, who may hold an advantage over their Sky Bet Championship rivals due to the fact that Sanderson spent the second half of the 2019/20 season on loan at the Welsh club.

Sanderson only has one year left on his contract at Wolves, but he was quoted in August as saying he believes another loan move is what will be best for his career.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the 20-year old versatile defender said: “I only played nine games at Cardiff so I think going out on loan again would be best for me, for my development and my career.

“At this moment in time it’s just about focusing on my football and what’s going to happen next, where I’m going to go. It’s about improving myself. When my contract comes to an end there’ll be more talks about what’s going to happen but for the time being I’m just focusing on my football.”

Sheffield Wednesday are not the only Yorkshire club interested in Sanderson, with reports suggesting that both Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town are also monitoring the player ahead of the start of the new season.