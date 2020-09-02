Earlier this week, Leeds United fans were somewhat taken aback with news that Derby County were being linked to a move for the Whites young attacking forward Tyler Roberts. That was something written about in more depth here on The72. The latest on the situation comes from Derbyshire Live’s Steve Nicholson.

21-year-old Roberts, a 7-cap Wales international arrived at Elland Road on the back of a £2.5m January Deadline Day transfer from West Bromwich Albion. He’s so far featured in 54 games for Leeds, scoring 7 goals and providing 7 assists.

The rumours of a Derby County rams raid came about after an article in the Times (behind a paywall) linked Philip Cocu’s side with the young Welsh international.

Roberts (above) was a vital cog in Marcelo Bielsa’s title-winning side last season. His industry behind Patrick Bamford helped to keep Leeds United on the front foot and he impressed many with his link-up play. Added to this, he scored 4 goals including a brace in the 4-0 win over Hull City.

However, Derbyshire Live’s Nicholson, the publication’s football editor and chief football writer, has issues with the Times’ article and its claims over County’s interest in Roberts.

Quite succinctly, he writes that Derbyshire Live “understands that is not the case.” In other words, and more plainly, Derby County have no interest in Tyler Roberts and that there is nothing linking the Welshman to Pride Park.

That will, no doubt, allow Leeds United fans to take in a huge sigh of relief that a player such as Roberts, many feel will go on to greater things, will be staying at Elland Road. For Derby County, the transfer hunt continues.

How will Derby County fare in next season's Sky Bet Championship?