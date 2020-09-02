FA Cup winners Arsenal are continuing to monitor Brentford goalkeeper David Raya despite being told that the club are not willing to sale their star goalkeeper.

Raya played a key part in Brentford’s run to the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final last season, but after they were beaten by Fulham, rumours started to appear that the Spaniard would leave the club in order to play Premier League football.

Arsenal currently have two first team goalkeepers in their squad, but The Daily Telegraph have today reported that current Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is a target for Spanish top flight side Villarreal, who are managed by former Gunners boss Unai Emery.

Martinez impressed for Arsenal following an injury to first-choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno, but with his contract running down, Mikel Arteta may be tempted to cash in and sell the Argentine goalkeeper.

If they do, the Daily Telegraph has reported that David Raya would be Arteta’s first choice replacement even though Brentford have said he is not for sale.

Bees supporters will be hopeful that the side can go one step further this season and achieve promotion to the Premier League, although with a number of their players being the subject on interest from a number of top flight clubs, it may come down to how many of their top players they can keep hold of.

Brentford have strengthened their attack in recent days, confirming the signing of the 2019/20 Sky Bet League One top goalscorer Ivan Toney from Peterborough United.