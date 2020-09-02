Peterborough United midfielder George Cooper is set to hold talks with Plymouth Argyle over a possible move according to Plymouth Live.

Cooper spent last season on loan at Plymouth and scored three goals and provided 12 assists throughout the campaign and Ryan Lowe has made it clear he would like to re-sign the midfielder.

Peterborough were adamant that they wanted the transfer to be a permanent one and to receive a fee for Cooper but Plymouth didn’t have the funds and are believed to prefer a loan deal for the 23-year-old.

Peterborough made Cooper available for transfer last month after signing highly-rated midfielder Ryan Broom from Cheltenham Town for an undisclosed fee.

However, despite the Posh being eager to recoup a fee for Cooper they are needing to sell players so they comply with the new EFL salary cap rules for 2020/21 and that has led to discussions beginning to take place between the player and club.

Lowe has already made six summer signings, including striker Ryan Hardie, who has returned for a second loan spell from Blackpool.

Plymouth clinched promotion from League Two last season as they enjoyed a thoroughly impressive campaign and are eager to retain their status in the third tier of English football and avoid a return to League Two.

Cooper will be another good signing should they be able to complete it and the supporters would receive a huge boost knowing that one of their integral players from last season is set to return whether that be on loan or a permanent basis.

