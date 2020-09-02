Derby County are ‘not interested’ in signing Leeds United star Tyler Roberts according to Derbyshire Live.

The Rams have recently been linked with a move for the attacking forward as manager Phillip Cocu looks to bolster his squad ahead of the new season.

Roberts scored four goals in 23 appearances for Leeds last season but much of his time at Elland Road has been blighted by injury and he has failed to cement a place in the starting XI on a regular basis.

In total, Roberts has scored seven goals and provided seven assists during his time with Leeds since he signed for £2.5million from West Bromwich Albion.

However, despite speculation to the contrary, Derby are said to not be pursuing a move for the forward despite Cocu wanting to make additions in attacking areas.

Derby have made only three signings this summer, with all three additions being to their defensive unit.

Goalkeeper David Marshall and defenders Mike te Wierik and Matt Clarke have made the move to the East Midlands club.

Although Roberts hasn’t made the impact for Marcelo Bielsa’s side as some may have expected, this would have been a surprising transfer.

Leeds are already lightweight in attacking areas and although they have made some additions in the forward department they are still actively looking to strengthen even further.

Roberts is capable of playing in a variety of positions and his versatility could be key for Bielsa next season.

