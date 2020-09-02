Leicester City have joined Premier League rivals Newcastle United in a race to sign Norwich City’s left sided defender Jamal Lewis according to Kaveh Solhekol.

Lewis has been linked with a move away from Carrow Road ever since the Canaries relegation from the Premier League was confirmed after he impressed on his first season in the top flight.

Kaveh Solhekol reports that Premier League champions Liverpool had a £10 million bid for Lewis rejected last month, but they are no longer interest in the full-back after their acquisition of Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos.

Lewis played 28 games for Norwich City in the Premier League last season, and although he was unable to keep them safe from relegation, he did make his mark and is expected to return to the Premier League, provided that a team can match Norwich’s £20 million valuation of the 22-year old.

Lewis began his youth career at Luton Town before leaving the club in 2013.

He was signed quickly by Norwich City in 2014, and went on to impress in the youth teams before being handed his professional debut in December 2017 at the tender age of just 19.

Since making his debut, Lewis has gone from strength to strength for the Canaries and was a regular feature in the team that earned promotion to the Premier League in 2018/19.

His performances in that season earned him a place in the Sky Bet Championship team of the season.