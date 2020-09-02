Watford are believed to be eyeing up Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes as a replacement for Abdoulaye Doucoure according to Wales Online.

Doucoure looks set for a move to Everton with discussions believed to be at an advanced stage and the Hornets could now set their attentions to the Swansea captain.

Everton are believed to be lining up a move for the £35million valued Doucoure with Watford aware that they will need to replace their talismanic midfielder ahead of the new season.

Swansea are yet to receive an official bid from Watford for the midfield star, although they are braced for a formal approach from their Championship rivals.

Grimes has been a key figure for Steve Cooper during his time at the club with the manager installing him as their captain for the campaign as he went on to be an ever-present for the Welsh side.

The midfielder’s contract expires in 2022 and the Swans are keen to keep him at the club and certainly won’t be lured into selling him at a bargain price.

Grimes joined Swansea from Exeter City in 2015 and had loan spells with Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United and Northampton Town before becoming an integral first-team player following the club’s relegation from the top flight.

Although Grimes doesn’t score a lot of goals from central midfield he offers leadership despite him being only 25-years-old and brings a real quality and energy to the Swansea midfield and they will be eager to retain him this summer.

