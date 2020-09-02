Former AFC Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser is currently in talks with Premier League side Newcastle United according to Keith Downie, a reporter for Sky Sports News.

Fraser is currently a free agent after his contract at Bournemouth ran out, and reports suggest that he could be set to join Newcastle, although the two are yet to come to an agreement over wages.

Keith Downie also reported that although Fraser would be keen for a move to a Premier League club, he is keen on a move north of the border to Aberdeen, as he wishes to be closer to his family.

Ryan Fraser has been a key player for Bournemouth in recent seasons, but he was unable to keep his side in the Premier League.

His form did fade significantly last season, and he only managed to find the back of the net on one occasion.

Relegation has really hurt the South coast team, who have lost star players Nathan Ake and Aaron Ramsdale already to Manchester City and Sheffield United respectively.

Callum Wilson also looks set to leave the recently relegated club, with several Premier League sides keeping a close eye on him.

To add onto those losses, it’s the start of a new era for Bournemouth after Eddie Howe left by mutual consent. The new man in charge is Jason Tindall, and he will have a job on his hands rebuilding a depleted Bournemouth side who hope to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.