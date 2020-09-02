West Bromwich Albion are edging closer to a deal for Wigan Athletic defender Cedric Kipre according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Nixon has reported that Kipre has been at West Brom discussing a move hinting that a possible deal could be close to being completed.

The 23-year-old is almost certain to leave the cash-strapped Latics this summer with both West Brom and Blackburn Rovers having registered interest in the defender who is valued at around £1million.

The Sun journalist Nixon admitted that a deal remained close even though nothing has yet been signed between the player and the club.

He’s down there today. Not signed yet but clearly close now. https://t.co/jj0PCK8Yxk — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 1, 2020

It was reported at the start of this week that West Brom will pay £900,000 for the French-Ivorian defender.

It is suggested that the Baggies have won the race ahead of a number of clubs, including Blackburn, with Slaven Bilic eager to add to his defensive ranks ahead of the new season.

Semi Ajayi is set to start the season in defence with Kipre now likely to be his centre-back partner leaving Ahmed Hegazi and Kyle Bartley to compete for a possible starting berth.

West Brom had also been interested in Brighton and Hove Albion defender Shane Duffy but he has now completed a loan move to Celtic and snubbed the chance of a move to the Baggies.

Kipre is certainly a bargain deal in today’s market and although he has no Premier League experience he was a very solid defender for Wigan last term and could be ready to make the step up.

