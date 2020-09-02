Sheffield Wednesday are the latest side to take a punt on Chelsea’s attacking midfielder Izzy Brown. Since his role in getting Huddersfield Town promoted, it’s been injury hell for the 23-year-old. This is something that he’s spoken about to Yorkshire Live.

The Peterborough-born youngster has been on the books at Premier League side Chelsea since joining them from West Brom’s Under-18s at the end of July 2013. Since then, and despite progression up the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge, it’s been a case of just one appearance for the Blues, an 11-minute substitute run-out in a 3-0 loss to former club West Brom in 2015.

Since then, his footballing career has been a series of loans out of Chelsea that has taken in the likes of Vitesse Arnhem, Rotherham, Brighton, Leeds United and Luton Town. Now he finds himself at Hillsborough and opened up about his time blighted with injuries.

Looking back over his career, he’s suffered issues with his knee, most seriously a cruciate ligament rupture which saw him out for nearly a year. He was injured when Leeds United signed him on loan, being trusted by Chelsea to rehabilitate him and have him back out on the pitch. He featured in just two games for the Whites that season.

Last season saw him make 25 Championship appearances for Luton Town, appearances where he largely impressed. Across these games, he scored 1 goal and created 7 assists. However, he also missed time due to a niggling hamstring injury.

Commenting on his injury hell, Brown said:

“It has been tough for me. I don’t know why the injuries have come along. The ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) was my first really big injury and I don’t know what has happened since then.”

Reassuring Wednesday fans that he is over this and fighting fit and raring to go, the on-loan midfielder adds:

“Sometimes you go through that patch but I have been working hard and doing extra gym work. I have been seeing people away from football to make sure my body can stand up to a season of Championship football. I feel like this season I am ready to play 40 to 50 games and then hopefully people won’t be saying that anymore!“

Sheffield Wednesday are a side having a rework ahead of next season, a season that they will start on -12 points. Izzy Brown will be looking to be a key part of their efforts across 2020/21.

Will Izzy Brown be a hit or a miss at Hillsborough next season for the Owls?