Swansea City defender Ben Cabango has described his first senior international call-up as a dream come true.

The 20-year old was included in Ryan Giggs’ squad for the first time and will be hoping to pick up his first international cap when Wales play Finland in their Nations League opener tomorrow.

Speaking to Sky Sports about his inclusion in the squad, Cabango described it as: “a dream come true.”

“All the hard work has finally paid off. It’s a dream come true and I hope I can take the chance I’ve been given,” he said.

The 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship season was the first chance Cabango has had to show the Swansea faithful what he is capable of, and he certainly took that chance, helping the Welsh side reach the Play-Offs.

His form for the Swans has earned him a spot in Ryan Giggs’ first international squad of the 2020/21 season and given him a chance to train alongside one of the biggest names in world football, Gareth Bale.

Talking about the Real Madrid and Wales striker, Cabango said: “It’s a bit surreal seeing him face to face and actually having a chat with him.

“He plays for Real Madrid, one of the biggest clubs in the world. He’s a quality footballer and a down to earth guy as well.”

Wales open their Nations League campaign in Finland tomorrow (Sep 3), before welcoming Bulgaria to Cardiff on Sunday.

In last season’s Nations League competition, Wales beat the Republic of Ireland home and away, but were unable to come out on top in their group, losing twice to Denmark.