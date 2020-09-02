Bristol City are in talks to sign former Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion midfielder Chris Brunt according to Football Insider.

Brunt’s 13-year stay at the Hawthorns came to an end this summer as he departed the Baggies with his legendary status in tact following their promotion to the Premier League.

The versatile midfielder could be set for a move to Bristol City and extend his stay in the Championship for another year.

Brunt joined West Brom from Sheffield Wednesday back in 2007 and went on to play 421 times for Baggies across all competitions.

Most of his appearances came in the Premier League as he scored 25 goals and contributed a further 57 assists in over 200 top-flight matches.

Brunt has also played for his national side Northern Ireland on 65 occasions scoring three goals in that time.

The Northern Irishman would bring a wealth of experience to the Robins should he sign for them with him having racked up plenty of games across the Championship and Premier League as well as on the international stage.

Brunt’s versatility could be a real asset to Bristol City with him able to play anywhere across the middle of the pitch. Brunt acted as a backup option for Slaven Bilic in the Baggies’ promotion-winning campaign last season, with just seven league appearances to his name.

Robins boss Dean Holden is keen to add further experience to his side and he could be hard-fetched to find anyone better than the West Bromwich Albion legend.

