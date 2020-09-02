Huddersfield Town have rejected a bid from West Bromwich Albion for striker Karlan Grant according to John Percy from The Telegraph.

It was reported yesterday that the Baggies were interested in signing the powerful hitman with the Terriers valuing him at around £16million but their initial bid has been rejected.

#wba transfer news: £12m bid for #whufc winger Grady Diangana accepted. Karlan Grant offer rejected. David Button set to join by the weekend. Krovinovic talks ongoing. https://t.co/OkynUVoizP — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) September 2, 2020

Grant netted 16 goals in a struggling Huddersfield side in the Championship last season and in a much more creative outfit like West Brom he would surely find himself on the scoresheet even more.

West Brom have held a long-term interest in the 22-year-old and it is believed that he would be more than willing to hold discussions with the Midlands club over a potential transfer.

Manager Slaven Bilic is in the market for a new striker to bolster his attacking options with Hal Robson-Kanu and Charlie Austin both over 30-years-old and Grant would certainly add quality as well as reducing the average age of the squad.

It is unsure as to how much West Brom offered for Grant although it is almost certain to be below the £16million which Huddersfield are holding out for.

It is a real possibility that the Baggies could return with an increased offer for the striker as they test the Yorkshire club’s resolve with initial bids.

West Brom are also eyeing up a swoop for Watford striker Troy Deeney in regards to a season-long loan deal and a combination of both Deeney and Grant could represent shrewd business.

The experience of Deeney and youth and pace of Grant may well be a strikeforce to watch next season if the Baggies can pull off the double coup.

