Sheffield Wednesday are in ‘discussions’ over signing Korede Adedoyin, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

The youngster has been on trial with the Championship side and has seemingly done enough to earn a deal.

Adedoyin is currently a free agent after being released by Everton and has been weighing up his options this summer. Wednesday invited him in on trial despite interest from elsewhere in him.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Finch Farm and was a regular for Everton at youth levels but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League side. However, he scored 24 goals in 47 matches for the Toffees’s Under-18s’s before leaving the club.

The winger also spent time out on loan in Scotland last season at Hamilton Academical to get some experience under his belt. Garry Monk’s side are looking to bring in some more fresh faces to their youth ranks and he looks to be a decent long-term option.

The Owls are in the hunt for some more reinforcements before the start of the new Championship season, having so far signed Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Chey Dunkley and Izzy Brown.

They are close to signing Josh Windass from Wigan Athletic on a permanent deal, as per The72. Wednesday have been after the ex-Accrington Stanley and Rangers man for a while now and are set to see off interest from two other sides to sign him this week.

