Watford forward Luis Suarez is wanted by “lots” of Spanish sides, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

The Hornets face a battle to keep hold of him with clubs in Spain looking to lure him back, most likely on loan again.

Suarez, who is 22 years old, is valued at £6.75 million on Transfermarkt.

He has spent last season on loan in the Spanish second tier at Real Zaragoza and scored 19 goals in all competitions to help them get into Play-Offs, so there is no wonder La Liga clubs are interested now.

Suarez joined the Watford in 2017 but has never made an appearance for them yet. Instead, he has been shipped out on loan from Vicarage Road three times to Real Vallodolid B, Gimnastic and Zaragoza.

Prior to moving to the Hertfordshire club, the Colombian had played in his native country for Leones, as well as having a loan spell at Granada B.

The Hornets face a battle to keep hold of many of their other senior players over the coming weeks, such as Troy Deeney, Gerard Deulofeu and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Nevertheless, they have been busy bolstering their squad recently as Vladimir Ivic prepares for his first season as a manager in England. They have signed Jeremy Ngakia, Stipe Perica and most recently Glenn Murray.

Watford have a decision to make on whether they should loan out Suarez again.



Should Watford offload Suarez?