Bolton Wanderers are not interested in Blackpool midfielder Jamie Devitt, as per a report by the Bolton News.

The Trotters considered a move for him earlier this summer but are now exploring other options.

Ian Evatt’s side are still in the hunt for a few more signings before the end of the transfer window, with bringing in another midfielder and striker on the agenda.

Devitt, who is 30 years old, is set to leave Blackpool having fallen down the pecking order there and will be weighing up his options. He only joined the Tangerines last year but was loaned out to League Two side Bradford City for the last campaign.

He started his career at Hull City and rose through the youth ranks at the East Yorkshire club.

He went onto make 18 appearances for the Tigers and spent a lot of time out on loan from the KCOM Stadium with the likes of Darlington, Shrewsbury Town, Grimsby Town, Bradford City, Accrington Stanley and Rotherham where he gained plenty of first-team experience.

He was released by Hull when they were promoted to the Premier League in 2013 so joined Chesterfield on a free transfer.

Devitt has since played for the likes of Morecambe and Carlisle United in the lower leagues and has bags of experience in the Football League now.

He is a decent option for clubs in the third and fourth tiers who are in need of reinforcements.

