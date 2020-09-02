Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has suggested some of his younger players will be heading out on loan this season, as per LCFC TV.

This is a boost to Luton Town’s pursuit of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who has been linked with a move to Kenilworth Road, as reported by The72.

The likes of Darnell Johsnon, Josh Knight, Luke Thomas, Admiral Muskwe and Geoge Hirst may also get opportunities to go out and gain experience in the next campaign.

Rodgers has said, as per LCFC TV: “These guys are not 17, 18, a lot of them are 20 to 22, so they’re at a good age.

“They’ve absolutely been superb since they’ve come in. Their attitude has been great. They’ve shown respect but they’ve played with no fear and looked to try to impress. They’re a talented young bunch. Some of them will probably end up going out to Championship clubs and League One clubs to continue with their development as well.”

Luton signed Tom Lockyer and James Bree yesterday and could turn their attention to more attacking players now.

Dewsbury-Hall, who is 21 years old, joined Leicester’s academy at the age of 8 and has since risen up through their youth ranks. He signed his first professional contract in 2017 and made his senior debut in an FA Cup tie against Brentford in January, his first and only appearance for their first-team to date.

He was loaned out to Blackpool for the second-half of the last campaign and impressed for the Tangerines in League One, scoring four goals in 10 games.

The highly-rated youngster could now be allowed to leave on loan again, with Luton a potential destination.

Will Luton get Dewsbury-Hall?