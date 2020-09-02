Hibernian are set to sign QPR goalkeeper Dillon Barnes on loan, as per a report by West London Sport.

The deal is close and is expected to be finalised today.

Hibs are luring him to Scotland to compete with current option Ofir Marciano for the number one spot at Easter Road.

Barnes, who is 24 years old, joined QPR last summer on a free transfer as back-up and is yet to play for the Championship side. He still has a year left on his contract with Mark Warburton’s men but is on his way out on loan now.

He has played in a pre-season with League One side Swindon Town earlier this summer but the Robins decided against bringing him in, opting to go for Manchester United youngster Matej Kovac instead.

Barnes started his career at Barnet but was snapped up by Fulham in 2014. He never made a senior appearance for the Cottagers and left on a permanent basis after a spell on loan in non-league at Farnborough.

He signed for Colchester United five years ago and went onto play 30 times for the U’s first-team, as well as have loan stints away at Welling United and Hemel Hempstead Town to get some more game time under his belt.

Hibs have made a promising start to the new Scottish Premiership season under ex-Sunderland boss Jack Ross and bringing in some more competition and cover to their goalkeeping department is a sensible move.

Is Barnes a good signing for Hibs?