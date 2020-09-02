Luton Town have boosted their defensive options by signing James Bree and Tom Lockyer from Aston Villa and Charlton Athletic respectively.

The Hatters have now signed three players this summer having landed Jordan Clark from Accrington Stanley earlier in the transfer window.

Their squad is starting to take shape and they will be excited for another season in the Championship.

Nathan Jones’ side have been patient with their recruitment and have ensure d they have brought in the right type of characters. It could have been easy for them to bring in a flurry of new faces after securing survival last season but their boss seems keen to stick with the same group of hard working players.

He has said, as per Luton Today: “What we’ve tried to do is get youngish, hungry players that really want to do well, that are desperate to play at this level and do well for us. We believe that the three permanents that we’ve brought in so far definitely give us that.

“We are delighted with Jordan Clark. I’ve known about Tom for a while and it’s great to get him done. Breesy is one we already had, but we’re glad that he’s now ours because he’s only going to get better.”

Luton have added options and depth to their defensive department so may now turn their attention to attacking signings.

They have a long campaign ahead with 50+ games in all competitions so bringing in another winger and striker would help with in the slog ahead.

Leicester’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been linked, as per The72, and it will be interesting to see if anything happens with that.

The Hatters may look at delving into the loan market and potentially bring in one or two loanees who fit their transfer policy of being young and hungry to impress.

Confident ahead of the new season, Luton fans?