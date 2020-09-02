According to many reports, such as those from Spanish sport media source Marca, Reading have taken Atletico Madrid’s precocious talent, Rodrigo Riquelme, on trial with a view to a loan deal for next season. The youngster has apparently already wowed his new teammates in a 30-minute friendly runout against Portimonense yesterday.

This was reported on these shores by the likes of reporter Courtney Friday (tweet – below):

The 20-year-old Madrid-born winger first started out in youth football at Real Zaragoza and Rayo Vallecano before being picked up by hometown club Atletico Madrid.

He graduated from their Juvenil B side to the Under-19 set-up at the start of July 2017. Last year, the preciously talented youngster graduated into the Atletico B team.

Back in April, Spanish source La Razon said, in their La Otra Liga section, that the talented youngster was interesting a host of sides both in Spain and on these shores.

Sides such as Real Betis and Valencia had their interest topped by global superstars Real Madrid. At the same time, in Scotland, Glasgow rivals Celtic and Rangers were also said to be fighting for his signature.

In total, Riquelme has 43 appearances at all levels for the advanced year groups at Atletico, 22 of these (5 goals/2 assists) coming for the B team who play in Spanish football’s third-tier competition – the 2°B – Grupo I.

The youngster’s contract has a year to run, according to Marca, and with opportunities limited at Atletico he has been given permission to speak with other sides. However, Marca do point out that Atletico Madrid do see this as a temporary move for “its pearl” and are “in the process of closing a renewal prior to his loan.”

Still, it does come with a modicum of surprise that Reading have won the race to take him on a loan deal. With their mid-table finish in the Championship last season, you’d have thought other sides would have been better placed to take him.

