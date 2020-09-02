Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has said the club have ‘five or six’ signings lined up, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks are waiting for a takeover before they can start bringing players through the door.

The League One side have managed to sign Alex Gilbey and Conor Washington so far in this transfer window but have been left frustrated by being unable to sign more.

They are also set to be dealt a blow in their pursuit to re-sign defender Adam Matthews, who is now going to weigh up his options. He spent last season with the London club having previously played for the likes of Celtic and Sunderland.

Bowyer has said, as per London News Online: “Adam’s not going to happen at the moment. [Director of Football] Steve Gallen went to his agent who said ‘not at the moment’. They just want to see what else is out there for them, which is their choice. So, we have to go down a different line now.

“We’re looking at other options and who we can bring in quickly. We’ve got loads of players lined up but they won’t wait around. We’ve got to choose which ones we can get through quickly without them going somewhere else. The ones that will hurt us more if you like.”



He added:“Hopefully once Thomas [Sandgaard] gets the go ahead [with his takeover of the club] and hopefully it’s not too long away, we can just go bang, bang, bang, bang. We’ve got five or six players lined up. We’ve just got to hope they just wait around for that amount of time. That’s my worry because everyone wants to be secure and know what they’re doing next season.”

Charlton take on Swindon Town away this weekend in the EFL Cup before starting life back in the third tier with a trip to newly promoted Crewe Alexandra.

