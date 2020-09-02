Celtic are set to sign defender Shane Duffy on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, as per a report by the Scottish Sun.

The Hoops have been after a new centre-back for a while now and are finally poised to bring one in.

This is a boost for Preston North End and keeping key man Ben Davies, who has been linked with a move to Celtic Park, as covered by The72.

Davies, who is 25 years old, has been a huge player for Alex Neil’s side over the past few seasons so they will be relieved to see Celtic get their number one defensive target in Duffy.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Deepdale and has now made 120 appearances. He will be eager to help the Lancashire side push for the Play-Offs this season.

Reading may also be pleased to see Celtic close to landing Duffy. Neil Lennon’s side have also been linked with a move for their defender Liam Moore, as per The72.

He still has three years left on his contract at the Madejski Stadium and keeping him at the club boosts their defensive department going into the new campaign.

Moore joined the Royals from Leicester City in 2016 and has played 181 times for the club, helping them get to the Play-Off final in his first year.

Celtic will be eager to get a deal over the line for Duffy this week and he is set to complete his move to the Glasgow giants over the next 24 hours.

Who will finish higher next season?