QPR are eager to bring in a new forward this week as they prepare for the new season.

The Hoops could delve into the loan market to sharpen their attack, as reported by The72. Here are three Premier League striker they could look to-

Scott Hogan, Aston Villa- He has fallen down the pecking order at Villa Park and could be loaned out again for next season. QPR boss Mark Warburton worked as a coach at Brentford during the striker’s prolific spell at Griffin Park when he scored 21 goals in 36 games.

Hogan, who has spent time away from Villa Park at Sheffield United and Stoke City over recent times, bagged seven goals in 18 games for Birmingham City during the second-half of last season.

Connor Wickham, Crystal Palace- The 27-year-old spent the latter half of the last campaign on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and may be available again from Selhurst Park.

He has been on the books of Palace for the past five years but has struggled with injuries during his time in South London. QPR could hand the ex-Ipswich Town and Sunderland man another opportunity to get regular game time in the Championship.

Keinan Davis, Aston Villa- If the Hoops want a more youthful option then the Villa forward could be their man. The 22-year-old, who is an ex-England Under-20 international, moved to Villa Park in 2015 from non-league and has since made 64 appearances for their first-team, chipping in with four goals.

Davis could benefit from a full season in the second tier, so could be on QPR’s radar as they seek attackers.

Who would you want out of these three, QPR fans?