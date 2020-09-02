Wigan Athletic forward Josh Windass has chosen Sheffield Wednesday over two other clubs, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

A couple of unnamed sides have had bids accepted by the Latics for his signature, however, he wants to go back to Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday are ‘very confident’ of securing a deal to sign him this week.

The Owls have been after him throughout the transfer window and are close to finally sealing a move for him.

Windass, who is 26 years old, joined Wednesday on loan in the January transfer window and made 10 appearances for them, scoring three times. He still has a year left on his contract at the DW Stadium but is leaving after their relegation to League One.

Prior to his move to Wigan in 2018, the Hull-born forward had previously had spells at Harrogate Railway Athletic, Accrington Stanley and Rangers.

Sheffield Wednesday have so far managed to sign youngster Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, defender Chey Dunkley and attacking midfielder Izzy Brown in this transfer window and have their sights set on more deals.

The Yorkshire side take on Walsall away in the Carabao Cup this weekend and will be looking to give some of their new faces their competitive debuts. Windass could be in contention to play if they can sign him in time.

Wednesday then kick-start their Championship season with a tricky trip to Cardiff City next weekend and will be eager to start well to try and claw back their -12 points.

Looking forward to the new season, SWFC fans?