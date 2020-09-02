Watford have confirmed the departure of Under-23s boss Hayden Mullins on their official club website.

After four years with Watford, Under-23s boss Hayden Mullins has left Vicarage Road. The 41-year-old – who played for the likes of Portsmouth and West Ham during his playing days – has moved on and looks set to take up a first-team role elsewhere.

In Watford’s official statement, Scott Duxbury – club CEO and Chairman – wished Mullins the best for his future, expressing his delight that he will be working at a senior role in his next job. Duxbury thanked Mullins for his services while with Watford, saying:

“Hayden represented the club with great dignity in difficult circumstances. His popularity among the first-team playing squad was typical of the respect he earned from all parts of the club during his time here.

“I’m delighted that he’s getting a coaching opportunity at first-team level, and we all wish him every success for the future.”

Mullins started out as the club’s assistant manager and Under-23s level before taking up the manager’s role for their second-string side in 2017.

He has also been the club’s caretaker manager on two different occasions, both coming in the 2019/20 campaign following the sackings of Quique Sanchez Flores and Nigel Pearson.

Watford fans, how do you feel about Mullins’ departure? Would you have liked to see him stay or are you happy that he has left? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Hayden Mullins - stay or go?