Speaking to London News Online, Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has said that ex-Sunderland defender Adam Matthews will not be joining “at the moment”.

With defender Tom Lockyer leaving to join Luton Town, it seemed likely that Charlton Athletic would be able to strike a new deal for right-back Adam Matthews by using the new space freed up in their wage budget.

However, Addicks boss Lee Bowyer has revealed that this is not the case. After speaking with Director of Football Steve Gallen, Bowyer has said that Matthews will not be joining just yet.

Bowyer said to London News Online that Charlton have other options lined up if needs be, but Matthews will be looking at what else is out there before committing himself to Charlton Athletic. He said:

“Adam’s not going to happen at the moment. [Director of Football] Steve Gallen went to his agent who said ‘not at the moment’. They just want to see what else is out there for them, which is their choice. So, we have to go down a different line now.

“We’re looking at other options and who we can bring in quickly. We’ve got loads of players lined up but they won’t wait around.”

Matthews, 28, signed for Charlton on a free transfer last summer after his release from Sunderland. Overall, he played in 29 games across all competitions for Bowyer’s side, laying on one assist in the process.

Charlton Athletic fans, do you want to see Matthews return to the club this summer? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Charlton Athletic news, a recently released Championship striker featured for the club in a pre-season friendly at the weekend – discover more about that here.

Do you want Matthews to return?