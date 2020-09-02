Non-league side Hanley Town have confirmed the signing of veteran striker Ricardo Fuller on their official club website.

Veteran striker Ricardo Fuller is still playing at 40 and now, it has been confirmed that the former Stoke City and Preston North End favourite has joined a new club.

Fuller – who has been playing for Nantwich Town for the past year – has joined Hanley Town, who ply their trade in the North West Counties League. It was 2015 when Fuller last played a professional game but now, he will be hoping to bring his experience and expertise to Hanley Town.

Speaking upon the announcement of his move, the striker said that he hopes to help his teammates improve their game, saying:

“I’m here at the club and I’m delighted, everything Ron has said to me about the new vision of the club and how he wants to take them forward sold me. If I can help to do that then great. Also, I’m here to guide the team and the strikers to further their game.”

Fuller started out in Jamaica before moving to England to play for Crystal Palace in 2001. Over the course of his career, the striker has gone on to play for Hearts (loan), Preston North End, Portsmouth, Southampton, Ipswich Town (loan), Stoke City, Charlton Athletic, Blackpool, Millwall, Oldham Athletic, Nantwich Town and now, Hanley Town.

Fuller has netted over 100 career goals in 442 career appearances, with his most prolific spells coming with Stoke and Preston.

