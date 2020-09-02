As per a report from Coventry Live, Coventry City attacker Gervane Kastaneer is in Holland for a trial as the club look to move him on this summer.

After failing to make an impression in his first season in English football, attacker Gervane Kastaneer looks set to leave Coventry City.

The Sky Blues are looking to find Kastaneer a new club this summer as they hope to bring in some new funds and cut their wage bill where possible. Now, it has been reported that Kastaneer is now on trial with a potential new club.

Kastaneer is in Holland for a trial and will remain with the unnamed club for a week in the hope of earning a deal with the side.

Kastaneer, 24, played only 10 times for the club last season. He netted one goal in the process, struggling to nail down a spot in Robins’ starting 11 as they won promotion to the Championship.

He started just once for Coventry and his last League One appearance came in a 2-1 loss to Shrewsbury Town in mid-December. Kastaneer impressed in a pre-season friendly against Peterborough United last week but he is expected to make a move away regardless.

With Kastaneer edging closer to the exit door, it will be interesting to see who Coventry City look to bring in next, with eight signings already made.

Coventry City fans, do you think it is the right decision to let Kastaneer leave? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Coventry City news, fresh reports have emerged regarding one of the club’s rumoured targets – find out more about that story here.

Gervane Kastaneer - stay or go?