As per a report from West London Sport, former QPR midfielder Tom Carroll played for the Hoops in a behind closed doors friendly against Arsenal.

Former Spurs youngster Tom Carroll spent 2013/14 campaign on loan with QPR, joining the club on a temporary basis while he picked up experience of senior football away from his parent club.

Now, having been released by fellow Championship side Swansea City, it has been revealed that Carroll has been back with the club recently. The free agent midfielder is said to have been training with QPR and featured in the clubs behind closed doors friendly against Arsenal on Tuesday afternoon.

Alongside Carroll in featuring for QPR was new signing Rob Dickie, who made his first outing for the R’s following his arrival from Oxford United. QPR fell to a 4-3 defeat to the Gunners, with Bright Osayi-Samuel, Todd Kane and Osman Kakay netting the goals.

Carroll, 28, is available for nothing this summer and will be hoping to find himself a new side before the start of the campaign. The report makes no indication of QPR’s stance over a possible deal, so it will be interesting to see how that develops over the coming days.

Carroll left Swansea City in January of this year, bringing an end to a three-year stint at the Liberty Stadium. In his time with the club, Carroll notched up 103 appearances, scoring three goals and laying on eight assists.

QPR fans, would you like Carroll to make a permanent return this summer? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other QPR news, an approach is said to have been made by one of the club’s Championship rivals for one of their rumoured targets – discover more about that here.

Would you welcome Carroll back to QPR?