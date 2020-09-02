Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett has claimed on Twitter (see tweet below) that Huddersfield Town are asking for West Brom to pay £16m for star striker Karlan Grant.

#wba in talks with #htfc over a deal for 22yr old forward Karlan Grant. Huddersfield currently asking for £16m. He scored 16 times in the Championship last season. See #ssn — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) September 1, 2020

As covered here on The72 towards the end of last month, West Brom are interested in recruiting Huddersfield Town star Karlan Grant this summer. Slaven Bilic wants to add some firepower to his attacking ranks and is rumoured to have identified Grant as a potential target.

Now, reports have claimed that Huddersfield Town are asking for £16m for their star striker. West Brom are in talks over a potential deal to bring Grant to The Hawthorns after a thoroughly impressive 2019/20 campaign for the former Charlton Athletic striker.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the Terriers’ star players since signing from the Addicks in January of 2019. Across all competitions, the attacker has netted an impressive 23 goals in 57 appearances for the club, also providing five assists.

Last season, Grant netted 19 Championship goals in a struggling Huddersfield side, who moved to sack Danny Cowley and replace him with former Leeds United coach Carlos Corberan.

With Huddersfield Town setting their asking price for Grant, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out this summer, with West Brom rumoured to be eying up a deal.

Huddersfield Town fans, do you think Grant is worth the £16m quoted? Let us know what your thoughts on the valuation are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Is Grant worth £16m?