National League side Torquay United have added some experience to their defensive ranks, bringing in 34-year-old left-back Dean Moxey on a free transfer. The former Derby County and Bolton Wanderers man joins following his release from League Two club Exeter City.

Moxey had been with Exeter City for three years after making a return to his former club in 2017. Now, after being released, he will be looking to test himself with a new challenge at National League level with Torquay United.

Torquay moved to bring Moxey in quickly following an injury to Liam Davis and manager Gary Johnson believes the signing of Moxey is a statement of intent from the board. Speaking about his latest signing, he said:

“We had to act quickly, and we have, by signing Dean Moxey. Like Liam, he is very experienced, and a player that we all know.

“He has already shown his character, commitment and quality in our training over the last few days. He’s still got ambitions, despite his age, and still totally loves the game. It’s another statement of intent by our club’s board of directors.”

Moxey came through Exeter City’s academy before leaving to join Derby County in 2009. A year and a half spell at Pride Park saw Moxey notch up 58 appearances for the club, then joining Crystal Palace in 2011.

The defender played 102 times for the Eagles in three and a half years with the club, leaving for Bolton Wanderers. Moxey spent three years with Bolton before returning to Exeter and will now turn his attention to settling in at Torquay.