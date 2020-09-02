Blackpool have confirmed the signing of former Birmingham City starlet Bez Lubala from Crawley Town on their official website.

In the first half of the 2019/20 campaign, we covered reports here on The72 claiming that Crawley Town star Bez Lubala was attracting Championship interest. Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and League One outfit Peterborough United were all linked with Lubala.

Now, with the season over and the new campaign around the corner, Lubala has sealed a move away from Crawley. League One side Blackpool have moved to bring Lubala in as Neil Critchley continues to shape and strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.

Lubala joins for an undisclosed fee and has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Tangerines. Blackpool also hold the option to extend his stay by a further year, potentially keeping him at Bloomfield Road until the summer of 2024.

Upon the announcement, Lubala spoke to the club’s official website about why he chose to join Blackpool. The former Birmingham City man said:

“It feels great to have signed and I can’t wait to get started. The passionate support that this Club has was one of the key reasons I joined. There seems to be a real buzz around here at the moment and that was a big factor in my decision.

“The Club really wants to push forward and has a real vision for where they want to go. I’m looking forward to playing my part and seeing how far we can all go.”

Lubala has been a star performer for Crawley Town since signing from Birmingham City last summer. Across all competitions, the 22-year-old scored 13 goals and provided two assists in 41 games. He can feature out on the wing as well as in the number 10 role.

