Exeter City have confirmed the signing of former Charlton Athletic defender and Plymouth Argyle trialist Lewis Page on their official club website.

Following his release from Charlton Athletic, left-back Lewis Page has been on trial with League One new boys Plymouth Argyle. Now, however, it has been confirmed that Page has completed a move to Exeter City.

The Grecians confirmed the signing of Page on Monday evening, bringing him in on a free transfer. The full-back has become Exeter City’s third signing of the summer, following experienced defender Rory McArdle and fellow full-back Jake Caprice through the door at St James’ Park.

Upon the announcement of the deal, Exeter City boss Matty Taylor expressed how impressed he was with Page during his trial and the fitness levels he displayed despite previously struggling with injury problems. He said:

“I was impressed both with his trial and his fitness in our training environment. He passed all our tests with flying colours.

“It was important it was right fit for both parties and we know what good pedigree Lewis has and it’s an opportunity for him to play football again after a few injuries.”

Taylor went on to add that he is looking forward to seeing Page compete with Jack Sparkes for a starting spot at left-back, so it will be interesting to see if the battle for a place in the starting 11 brings the best of out both Page and Sparkes.

Page, 24, played 27 times for Charlton Athletic prior to his release earlier this summer. He joined the club from West Ham, where he came through the club’s youth academy, also spending a stint on loan with Coventry City.

Exeter City fans, are you happy with the signing of Page? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Charlton Athletic news, another one of the club’s recently released players is rumoured to be attracting attention, with a Championship move possible – find out more here.

Happy with Page's arrival?