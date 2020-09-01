Birmingham City have confirmed the signing of former Leeds United and Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton on their official website.

Following his release from Middlesbrough, former Leeds United midfielder Adam Clayton has found himself a new club. He has been available for nothing since the end of the campaign and now, it has been confirmed that he will remain in the Championship, with Birmingham City snapping him up.

Clayton makes the move to St Andrew’s on a free transfer and has put pen to paper on a two-year contract. Birmingham City hold the option of extending his stay by a further 12 months, potentially keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023.

He links with new Blues boss Aitor Karanka once again, previously worked with the Spaniard during his time at Middlesbrough. Karanka will not be the only familiar face for Clayton, also reuniting with former Boro teammate George Friend, who joined the club last summer.

Clayton, 31, is vastly experienced at Championship level. He came through Manchester City’s youth academy and spent time out on loan with Carlisle United before joining Leeds United.

Clayton spent two years at Elland Road. He played 50 times for Leeds, scoring six goals and laying on seven assists while also spending time on loan with Peterborough United and MK Dons.

Clayton then left Leeds to join Huddersfield in 2012, remaining with the Terriers for two years before leaving for Middlesbrough. In six years with Boro, Clayton scored one goal and provided seven assists in 211 appearances.

