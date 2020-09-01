They are only pre-season games. They aren’t that competitive. It’ll be different in a week-or-so time. That’s what Newcastle fans will be reassuring themselves after being beaten 5-1 by local rivals Middlesbrough.

It was a game played at Boro’s Rockcliffe Park training ground and a game played behind closed doors. It was also a game that pitched Newcastle’s Steve Bruce against the grizzled and acerbic Neil Warnock.

In truth, the scoreline does not lie and Newcastle were not only put to the sword but they were run through. Boro raced into a 3-0 lead with two goals from Britt Assombalonga and one from Marcus Tavernier before Allan Saint-Maxim pulled one back for the Toon.

After half-time, a bout of handbags saw Boro’s Lewis Wing and the Magpies Jamaal Lascelles sent off. Warnock’s side rounded off a fine game for them with goals from Grant Hall and Ste Walker for the 5-1 win.

On the win, per words from the Chronicle Live, Warnock said;

“You can’t judge too much in pre-season games, etc and I’m sure Steve [Brue] will know it’s different when the competitiveness starts.”

Warnock then went on to add:

“That first whistle, that first proper match – some players need that. I was just delighted with my own team really. That is all I worry about.“

Level of competitiveness of not, Middlesbrough have his the ground running and have put 5 past a Premier League outfit that on most days would have ground out a result.

How will Colin Warnock's Middlesbrough fare in the Championship this season?