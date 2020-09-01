According to local source The Argus, Brighton’s stalwart striker Glenn Murray is in talks with relegated Watford over a potential loan move into the Championship for next season.

36-year-old Murray has been at Brighton since a £3.25m move from Bournemouth at the end of January 2017, having completed the first half of the 2016/17 campaign on loan with the Seagulls.

His return to the south coast club was his second spell with Brighton, having first played for them between Jan 2008-July 2011. In total, Murray has made 285 appearances for the Seagulls, scoring 111 goals and creating 20 assists.

Last season, Murray featured in 23 Premier League games for Brighton, scoring 1 goal in a 3-3 draw with West Ham and providing 1 assist in a 1-1 draw with Southampton.

With Watford being relegated, and with it looking likely that they’ll lose striker Troy Deeney to West Bromwich Albion, a move for Murray makes perfect sense.

Despite his advancing years, the Maryport-born striker still has enough in the tank to be a threat in English football’s second tier. It is a division that he has experience of having made 143 Championship appearances, scoring 67 goals and adding 18 assists.

It also must be said that Murray has 148 games of experience in the Premier League with 37 goals to boot. A bonus for any Championship side looking for a striker.

