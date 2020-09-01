Luton Town were said to be working on four deals earlier today. However, that quartet of targets has been cut in half after the Hatters announced the signings of James Bree and Tom Lockyer from Aston Villa and Charlton Athletic respectively.

✍✍ We couldn't come up with any though so please just welcome Wales international Tom Lockyer to the club…and finally, we can announce @Jamesbree_97 as a permanent Hatter! 👉https://t.co/FixIGB0Rdm#TwoForTuesday #COYH — @LutonTown (@LutonTown) September 1, 2020

Wakefield-born 22-year-old Bree (above – left) joins up with Luton after his release from Aston Villa for whom he made 28 appearances for after joining them in January 2017 from Barnsley for a fee of £3.15m.

He is well-known to Hatters fans, having spent last season on loan at Kenilworth Road from the Villans. Whilst on loan last season, Bree made 42 appearances for Luton and created 8 assists.

Lockyer (above – left), is a 25-year-old centre-back who started his football career at hometown club Cardiff City, leaving their youth set-up to go across the water to Bristol Rovers. He left Rovers at the start of last season, heading to London and Charlton Athletic.

The 10-cap Wales international made 43 appearances for the Addicks in a season that saw them relegated, providing 1 assist.

The Hatters website quotes manager Nathan Jones as saying of the double deal and the capture of Lockyer:

“We wanted to strengthen in that area and have four centre-halves, so we are delighted to get Tom. He’s someone I’ve known about since his days at Bristol Rovers. He played against us for them, went to Charlton and has had a real good season there and established himself in the Welsh squad.“

Jones also reserved some praise for the returning Bree adding:

“We are delighted to add Breesy on a permanent basis. I really enjoyed working with him at the end of last season, and he’s nowhere near his ceiling yet. He’s of a great age, got great athleticism and with our track record at full-back, he was someone I was delighted to add. We only had one right-back on our list and we went all out to get him. It’s a great coup for the club and he will only get better.“

