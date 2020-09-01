Birmingham City have handed a trial to ex-Reading goalkeeper Liam Driscoll as reported by Birmingham Live.

The Midlands club have already bought in Spanish goalkeeper Andres Prieto but they are looking to add further options to their goalkeeping ranks following the departure of Lee Camp.

The 21-year-old Driscoll was released by the Royals at the end of last season and is being looked at by Karanka’s side as someone who can initially challenge within the club’s under-23 side before possibly breaking into the senior squad.

Blues have already made some impressive signings this summer including Prieto, Ivan Sanchez, Jon Toral, George Friend and Jonathan Leko.

Birmingham City are very lightweight in terms of options within their goalkeeping department with Lee Camp having departed at the end of his contract and young keeper Connal Trueman being loaned out to AFC Wimbledon for the season.

This ultimately means the Blues have been left with inexperienced Zach Jeacock as their only available goalkeeper.

Driscoll never made a first-team appearance for Reading during his time there but enjoyed several loan spells at non-league sides including Staines Town and Hungerford Town.

The Australian keeper started out at Perth Glory but after coming to the UK was called up to an England under-19 training camp and holds a British passport through his parents.

Blues will be eager to bring in more quality additions before the season begins in less than two weeks time as they look to avoid another relegation-threatened campaign.

