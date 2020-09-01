Middlesbrough are not willing to allow winger Marcus Browne to leave the club on loan this summer according to The Northern Echo.

Browne has been the subject of transfer speculation with Boro said to be standing firm in their stance to keep him at the Riverside.

Manager Neil Warnock is expecting the winger to play an important role in the side this coming season and is eager to keep him at the club.

Browne struggled to make an impression under Jonathan Woodgate in the first half of last season but then he then spent the second half of the season on loan at League One club Oxford United where he enjoyed a number of impressive performances.

The 22-year-old helped Oxford reach the League One play-off final and their manager Karl Robinson has lodged another loan offer this summer but Warnock is expected to reject it.

The Boro boss is adamant that he will be a part of their plans going forward in pre-season and into the 2020/21 campaign and will be given a chance to showcase his skills.

Browne came through the academy ranks at West Ham United and is a creative winger who Warnock sees as having a real impact next season and the player is also keen to show what he can do.

“For me, it’s near enough a fresh start,” said Browne, earlier this month. “It’s a new manager, a clean slate, impress, get my head down. I’ve come back with a different attitude and I’m going to work hard.”

“I’m in a different frame of mind. I feel like I’m ready to hit the ground running and impress, be quick, sharp and creative. I’m really excited.

Should Marcus Browne stay at Middlesbrough?