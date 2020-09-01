Crystal Palace are set to swoop for want-away Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes who has handed in a transfer request according to The Athletic.

The Eagles have already bought in Eberechi Eze from Queens Park Rangers and they are now seemingly ready to pounce for another EFL ace in the shape of Downes who is keen to force through a move away from Portman Road.

The 21-year-old is worth around £2million and although Ipswich are keen to retain him, they may now be forced to consider allowing him to leave his summer.

Downes has made it clear in public that he wants to leave and Ipswich will be understandable as to why with a Premier League move on the horizon for the youngster.

However, they also won’t want to let him go on the cheap and will be eager for Palace to match their valuation of the player.

Downes scored two goals and provided one assist in 29 League One matches last season before the premature curtailment of the campaign due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

There is no doubt he has been an integral part of the Ipswich side but with him having been publicly vocal about wishing to leave it would surely make sense for them to allow him to depart rather than have an unhappy player on their books.

Palace will be keen to make further additions to their squad ahead of the upcoming top-flight campaign with them having an horrendous run of form post-lockdown and hoping to have a better start to the 2020/21 season.

Would Flynn Downes be a good signing for Crystal Palace?