Speaking to Sky Sports, former Birmingham City and Norwich City boss Chris Hughton has said he is open to the prospect of managing abroad.

After leaving Brighton and Hove Albion last year, former Birmingham City and Norwich City boss Chris Hughton is yet to manage a new side. Hughton was linked with vacancies at both former club Birmingham and Bristol City but remains out of a job.

Having spent his entire managerial career in England, Hughton, 61, has said that he is eager to get back into management and would be willing to go abroad to do so.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hughton said he would be “open to the right challenge” but would prefer to stay in England. He said:

“There are some wonderful jobs that are perhaps a little bit more challenging, exciting opportunities to bring a club up or keep a club in the division.

“I am far more open now over the last six months I’m really looking for that opportunity to get back in, and I’m really looking forward to that challenge.

“Could that be abroad? I would be open to the right challenge, but it would have to be the right one if it was abroad, but predominantly I have managed here at a good level and it’s here where I would like to stay.”

Hughton’s first managerial role came at Newcastle United, taking up the permanent job after a successful stint as caretaker. After leaving the Magpies in 2010, he went on to manage Birmingham City, followed by a stint with Norwich City.

In 2014, Hughton became Brighton and Hove Albion manager, helping them to the Premier League and keeping them there before his departure in 2019.

With Hughton expressing his interest in getting back into management, it will be interesting to see if a club comes in to try and recruit his services. Would you like to see Hughton manage your club? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

