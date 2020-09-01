Newcastle United are set to offer a stunning player swap deal for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson according to TeamTalk.

The Magpies are ready to offer Matt Ritchie plus cash in a bid to lure Wilson to St.James Park and beat the likes of Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur to his signature.

Wilson has been on Steve Bruce’s wish list throughout the summer as he attempts to add firepower to his squad with them having struggled to score goals in the 2019/20 season.

The striker scored eight goals in 35 appearances for the Cherries last season as they were relegated to the Championship and is on the transfer wanted list of a whole host of Premier League sides this summer.

Ritchie has previously been at Bournemouth with Newcastle buying him for around £12million back in the summer of 2016 and he has become a fan’s favourite in his time with the Toon.

However, Steve Bruce doesn’t have a huge transfer budget to work with and he is looking at having around £25-30million to spend meaning sending a player in the opposite direction would leave him with funds to reinvest in other areas of the squad.

Wilson has been a prolific striker during his career and his impressive performances for Bournemouth even saw him called up for England and scored on his debut for the national side.

The Cherries are aware that they will lose more of their star players ahead of the new campaign with David Brooks and Josh King also linked with moves away from the Vitality Stadium.

Would Callum Wilson be a good signing for Newcastle United?